The Strokes Get New Box Set Featuring the Group’s Best Singles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Strokes’ best songs, from their early hits to rarer fan favorites, come together in a new box set, released today. “The Singles — Volume” 01 is available now in digital and vinyl configuratons.

The collection includes ten singles from their first three albums “Is This It” (2001), “Room on Fire” (2003) and “First Impressions of Earth” (2006), in addition to rare B-sides from the original single releases. Not only are all ten singles pressed on a 7-inch vinyl with the original release’s artwork replicated in the packaging, but the collectors set also includes HD versions of the original music videos for all ten A-sides including “Hard to Explain,” “Last Nite,” “Reptilia,” “Juicebox” and “Heart in a Cage.”

Read More: The Best Vinyl to Buy This Year

It’s an eclectic mix of songs that won’t be wasted on any true Strokes fans, who will appreciate the B-side’s oddballs — like their funk collaboration with Josh Homme and Eddie Vedder on “Mercy Mercy Me” — as much as their chart-topping hits. Other surprise additions include a feedback heavy cover of The Clash’s “Clampdown” from 2003, the lost classic “Modem Girls & Old Fashioned Men” and a unique rendition of “You Only Live Once” charted from a “Taxi”-themed keyboard demo.

The release comes in the midst of the band’s highly anticipated word tour, which they will continue this spring and summer with headline sets at Fuji Rock, Rock En Seine, All Points East and more, plus stadium shows with Red Hot Chili Peppers. See a full list of tour dates here.

Buy “The Singles — Volume 01” below:

The Singles — Volume 01

Courtesy of Rough Trade

The Singles — Volume 01 $109.99 Buy Now