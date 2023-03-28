The Neighbourhood’s Jesse® Rutherford Inks New Solo Deal With Atlantic Records

Jesse Rutherford, singer-songwriter-producer of the Neighbourhood, has signed a new solo deal with Atlantic Records. Operating under the name Jesse®, returns with two new songs, “Joker” and “Rainbow,” that will be live at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The new songs are the first releases from the musician’s new solo chapter with Atlantic Records.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve shared anything,” Jesse® said. “It feels like I moved away from home & got a new phone number. This is my message letting you know I’m back in town & trying to get together.”

“Joker” arrives with a companion visual directed by Ramez Silyan; the songs will be followed by another, “Me & Universe,” on April 28, with a full-length album due out later this year.

“I’ve been an avid fan of Jesse’s career for more than a decade, both with The Neighbourhood and as a solo artist, and I’ve always been hoping we could find a way to bring him into the Atlantic family,” said Julie Greenwald, chairman & CEO of Atlantic Music Group. “Jesse’s an incredibly talented performer and songwriter with a clear creative vision, and I believe that everything he’s done so far has been leading up to this moment. Jesse’s new music takes him to a whole new level, and all of us at Atlantic are thrilled to partner with him on this exciting new chapter of his journey.”

“The conversations around bringing Jesse to the Atlantic family commenced over a decade ago. Julie, Craig and the team at Atlantic have championed Jesse and the Neighbourhood ever since,” said Kirk Harding, co-founder of Bad Habit, which manages Jesse®. “When it came time to finding a home for this next chapter of Jesse’s career, there was nowhere else that felt more of a natural ‘home’ than with Atlantic.”

On the heels of the release of “Joker” and “Rainbow,” Jesse® is set to headline the first night of “The Vigil,” the two-night inaugural event presented by Bad Habit, which will take place at Los Angeles’ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 4 and 5.

The Neighborhood that they were going on hiatus in February of last year.