The Cure to Tour North America For the First Time in Seven Years

The Cure is hitting the road for a North American trek that includes three dates each at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl and New York’s Madison Square Garden. This will be the first time the band plays any North American shows since their 2019 festival appearances and their first tour in the region since 2016.
Following a slate of 2022 European concerts, the Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World” tour will kick on May 10 in New Orleans and hit 30 stops across the U.S. and some parts of Canada with a closing show on July 1 in Miami. The Cure will be supported by Scottish post-punk band the Twilight Sad at all shows. See the full lineup below.
Notably, the Cure has agreed that “there will be no ‘platinum’ or ‘dynamically priced’ tickets on this tour,” apart from a few Hollywood Bowl charity seats, going against the ticketing trend that has often left fans of big-name artists in the dust.
Tickets will be made available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale, which is open for registration now, on March 15.
Though the band’s last studio album was 2008’s “4:13 Dream,” frontman Robert Smith has regularly teased a new body of work from the band throughout the past few years. Last year, the band reissued 1992’s “Wish,” and Smith most recently remixed Noel Gallagher’s “Pretty Boy” single.
May
10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center
12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center
16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater
18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre
23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
June
01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena
04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center
10 CHICAGO, IL United Center
11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center
13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre
18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center
20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena
29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena
July
01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena