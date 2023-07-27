The Chicks Postpone Nashville Concert Just Hours Before Showtime

In the hours leading up to the Chicks’ headlining concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the group has postponed the show citing illness.

In a statement shared on the Chicks’ social media, the band stated they were working on rescheduling the show and advised Nashville fans to keep their tickets for a newly scheduled date. Their note did not clarify who had fallen ill or whether or not the illness would impact the Chicks’ next show on July 29 at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause,” the statement read.

Thursday’s show was set to feature openers Wild Rivers as an opening act and was going to be the Chicks’ first show in Nashville since 2016 (However, they did perform for the Bonnaroo festival in 2022 in Tennessee). Ben Harper and Maren Morris are also performing on selected dates as opening acts.

The country group, comprised of members Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire, has performed shows across the UK and Europe and is currently touring across North America as part of a 37-date trek dubbed “The Chicks World Tour 2023.” The tour kicked off on June 20 in Norway and their last appearance was on July 25 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center.

In 2022, the Chicks postponed a string of tour dates to give Maines “vocal rest” as a result of strict doctor’s orders. Dates for the postponed shows were rapidly rescheduled.