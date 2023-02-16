The Bellwether, New Los Angeles Music Venue, Set to Open in Spring

A new music venue is coming to Los Angeles courtesy of Teragram and Moroccan Lounge owner Michael Swier, in partnership with Another Planet Entertainment (APE). The Bellwether, billed as a multi-genre live music and nightlife destination, will be located at 333 S. Boylston St. and is scheduled to open this spring.

Swier’s credits include co-founding Bowery Presents, and operating venerable downtown New York City venues Mercury Lounge and Bowery Ballroom, and founding The Bowery Presents.

Another Planet is a well-respected independent promoter which co-produces the annual Outside Lands and Life Is Beautiful music festival, and operates such venues as the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, the Fox Theater in Oakland, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and The Independent in San Francisco, Oxbow RiverStage in Downtown Napa and more.

The building is being designed by Brian Swier and will feature a main music room with a capacity of some 1,600 people. It also boasts “unimpeded sightlines,” a wrap-around balcony, and a custom wooden dance floor as well as a private event space, restaurant, bar, VIP areas, and an open air lounge with views of downtown L.A. Another Planet Management will also operate its Los Angeles office in the space.

“The Bellwether will be the next step for an artist in our LA ecosystem,” said Swier. “Artists can grow from the Moroccan Lounge to the Teragram Ballroom and now to The Bellwether. This is similar to what we built in New York City with the Mercury Lounge and Bowery Ballroom and to APE’s venue infrastructure in the San Francisco Bay Area with The Independent, Fox Theater and Greek Theatre. In partnering with Gregg and Another Planet Entertainment, the largest independent promoter in the country, our visions of long-term artist development are aligned.”

Added APE’s Gregg Perloff: “The Bellwether is destined to become a cultural institution in Los Angeles, featuring some of the greatest local and international talent. It’s been many years since I’ve spent time producing shows in LA, and it took a building with the potential of The Bellwether to excite me enough to return. I’m thrilled to get back into the market, and I can’t think of a better location for what we’re setting to accomplish.”