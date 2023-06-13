The 1975 Announces North American Fall Tour

The 1975 has announced the “Still… At Their Very Best” fall tour, the band’s biggest North American tour to date. The Matty Healy-led group will take their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” across the U.S. and Canada for the second time since its October 2022 release.
The tour will kick off Sept. 26 in Sacramento, Calif., and end Dec. 2 in Seattle.
The band had teased the tour on social media throughout the month, posting vague visuals and linking to an online registration form.
The 1975’s prior “At Their Very Best” tour started in October 2022 in the U.S. and then moved around the U.K., Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. The show included an intricately decorated life-size house for a set, two distinct acts and a narrative interlude.
“The album felt like you were watching something, like you were a witness to something,” frontman Matty Healy, who wrote the show and served as its creative director, told Variety in December. “And that was the idea with the show as well. We wanted it to be as experiential as the album was.”
The tour evolved throughout its initial North American run, from altered setlists to surprise guest cameos from Phoebe Bridgers and Bleachers. Healy made headlines for bringing fans onstage during “Robbers” and passionately kissing them.
Variety praised the band’s latest performance at Madison Square Garden, calling the concert a “captivating exposition from a band that embraces nearly every pop trope yet demands to be taken seriously.” The band will return to the famed New York City venue on Nov. 14.
A fan presale begins June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, while public tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. on the 1975’s website.
View the list of new tour dates below.
Tue 09/26/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thu 09/28/23 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sat 09/30/23 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Mon 10/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Thu 10/05/23 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sat 10/07/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Thu 10/12/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tue 10/17/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Wed 10/18/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri 10/20/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sun 10/22/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon 10/23/23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena
Wed 10/25/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu 10/26/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sat 10/28/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue 10/31/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu 11/02/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fri 11/03/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sun 11/05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed 11/08/23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Fri 11/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena
Sun 11/12/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tue 11/14/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri 11/17/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat 11/18/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon 11/20/23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
Wed 11/22/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Sun 11/26/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Mon 11/27/23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena
Wed 11/29/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri 12/01/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sat 12/02/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena