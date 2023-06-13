The 1975 Announces North American Fall Tour

The 1975 has announced the “Still… At Their Very Best” fall tour, the band’s biggest North American tour to date. The Matty Healy-led group will take their fifth album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” across the U.S. and Canada for the second time since its October 2022 release.

The tour will kick off Sept. 26 in Sacramento, Calif., and end Dec. 2 in Seattle.

The band had teased the tour on social media throughout the month, posting vague visuals and linking to an online registration form.

The 1975’s prior “At Their Very Best” tour started in October 2022 in the U.S. and then moved around the U.K., Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. The show included an intricately decorated life-size house for a set, two distinct acts and a narrative interlude.

“The album felt like you were watching something, like you were a witness to something,” frontman Matty Healy, who wrote the show and served as its creative director, told Variety in December. “And that was the idea with the show as well. We wanted it to be as experiential as the album was.”

The tour evolved throughout its initial North American run, from altered setlists to surprise guest cameos from Phoebe Bridgers and Bleachers. Healy made headlines for bringing fans onstage during “Robbers” and passionately kissing them.

Variety praised the band’s latest performance at Madison Square Garden, calling the concert a “captivating exposition from a band that embraces nearly every pop trope yet demands to be taken seriously.” The band will return to the famed New York City venue on Nov. 14.

A fan presale begins June 21 at 10 a.m. local time, while public tickets will go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. on the 1975’s website.

View the list of new tour dates below.

Tue 09/26/23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thu 09/28/23 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat 09/30/23 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Mon 10/02/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu 10/05/23 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sat 10/07/23 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu 10/12/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue 10/17/23 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed 10/18/23 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Fri 10/20/23 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sun 10/22/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon 10/23/23 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Arena

Wed 10/25/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu 10/26/23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat 10/28/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue 10/31/23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu 11/02/23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri 11/03/23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun 11/05/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed 11/08/23 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri 11/10/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Well Fargo Arena

Sun 11/12/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue 11/14/23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/17/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat 11/18/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon 11/20/23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Wed 11/22/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sun 11/26/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Mon 11/27/23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Wed 11/29/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri 12/01/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sat 12/02/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena