Tekashi 6ix9ine Beating Suspects Arrested

Three male suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at a Florida gym last week, law-enforcement officials announced Thursday.

The suspects – Rafael Medina, Jr., 43, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25 – were in custody, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet late Thursday.

The rapper (real name: Daniel Hernandez) was transported from an LA Fitness Gym to a hospital on March 21 after being injured when “an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals,” the sheriff’s office said last week. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

PBSO Detectives arrested three suspects for Assaulting and Robbing Daniel Hernandez on March 21, 2023. All three suspects; Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado, have been located, arrested and are currently being booked/processed into the Palm Beach County… https://t.co/ix5k6BxXr7 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) March 31, 2023

The rapper’ attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ he plans to ensure Hernandez gets some protection, since he was released from federal prison in April 2020. Hernandez was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 on nine charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses in relation to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. Hernandez received a shortened prison sentence after he cooperated with federal officials to imprison his associates. He was released early due to COVID-19 concerns, after a judge called the rapper a “model prisoner.”

In a video leaked on Twitter, one of Hernandez’s assailants is heard saying, “Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now.” Another video captured a bloodied Hernandez walking out of the gym.

According to several media reports, Hernandez was ejected from a Miami baseball stadium Friday for being intoxicated and disturbing fans.

Although no details have been confirmed, there is speculation that the attacks are in connection to the rapper’s 2020 plea deal with federal officials to imprison his gang associates.