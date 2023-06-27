Taylor Swift Adds a Sixth Night to Her Run at SoFi Stadium in August

With Taylor Swift already having announced international legs of her Eras Tour that will keep her busy for most of 2024, it would have seemed like she was long done adding any extra dates to the U.S. tour that wraps up in just over six weeks. But she is working in a single additional show after all, at the L.A. area’s SoFi Stadium, extending what was a five-night stand at that massive venue to six concerts.

The added date is Aug. 7, two nights before her North American tour comes to an official climax at the stadium on Aug. 9.

Eight additional shows for the European leg of the tour next year have also been announced, with added dates in London, Paris, Stockholm, Zurich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.

As before, her SoFi Stadium run will begin Aug. 3, but now she will have three nights on, with one night off, before she concludes the engagement with another three successive shows, rather than taking off two nights in the middle. The concerts are Aug. 3-5 and 7-9.

However, if you are a Swiftie-come-lately just now thinking this may be your shot at getting in on the Eras Tour phenomenon, this will probably not be your moment to jump on the bandwagon. The offer to buy seats for the Aug. 7 show is only going out to potential ticketbuyers who were already waitlisted for the SoFi Stadium shows when they went on sale in late 2022.

The news of the additional show arrived in the form of an email that was sent out by Ticketmaster Tuesday morning to fans who had registered with Verified Fan last year and signed up for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale. The new SoFi date also showed up on her official tour page.

The news did not leave fans who are preregistered a lot of time to gear up to get in the queue. The Ticketmaster alert to fans said the tickets go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. PT, less than two hours after word about the show got out.

Originally, tickets had only gone on sale for the Aug. 3-5 shows, and then the extra Aug. 8-9 concerts were put on sale last Nov. 11. Swift was already the first artist to ever headline five shows at SoFi Stadium, before this fresh addition of a sixth.

Haim and Gracie Abrams will be the opening artists on the new date. Haim is the middle act on all six SoFi shows; the opening-opening slot on the dates has been split between Abrams, Gayle and Owenn.

Another 9 #TSTheErasTour shows go up in lights like diamonds in the sky. 🤩💎 JUST ADDED: 1 new show in Los Angeles and 8 new shows in the UK & Europe! Visit https://t.co/K1TMzUp3uY for more info. pic.twitter.com/7FC6llw4uv — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) June 27, 2023

Although the official capacity for the shows at the three-year-old stadium in Inglewood, Calif. has not been revealed, it’s said to hold about 70,000 for concerts, which means Swift will be playing for about 420,000 customers during her week in the Los Angeles area.

The addition of a sixth show is not likely to drive down prices on the resale market by very much, if at all. On resale sites, the very worst seats in the stadium — even those in the so-called nosebleeds or to the side with a partial view of the main stage, which sold at face value for $49 originally — are all going for over $1,000. Swift did not employ the unpopular practice of dynamic or platinum pricing for her shows, so that markup value is all going to the resellers.

The additional dates just added to her overseas run in 2024 are March 11 in Paris, March 18 in Stockholm, Sweden, July 10 in Zurich, Switzerland, July 24 in Hamburg, Germany, July 28 in Munich, Aug. 3 in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 10 in Vienna, Austria and Aug. 15 in London. In all cases, the added shows mark a second gig in those cities, with the exception of Paris, where the new date is her third in that city, and London, where she is now playing a total of five concerts at Wembley Stadium, albeit in two different time blocks.

It was a week ago that Swift announced her initial 38 overseas tour dates for 2024, with shows in the U.K., Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland. For a list of those shows, click here.