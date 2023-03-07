Taylor Swift and Pink to Receive Special Recognition at 2023 iHeart Radio Awards

Taylor Swift and Pink are set to receive special awards in honor of their impact on pop culture during the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards, airing live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator award in recognition of her decades-long career and artistic influence. In a press release, iHeart cited the pop singer’s in-demand tours and her 2022 top-selling album “Midnights,” noting that lead single “Anti-Hero,” is currently the most-played song across iHeartRadio. Previous recipients of the Innovator award include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

“Along with her artistic success, Taylor’s generosity and philanthropy have inspired millions,” the release continues. “She’s an advocate for women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community, using her music and platform to inspire young people to use their voting power.”

On the heels of dropping her ninth top 10-charting album, “Trustfall,” Pink will be honored with the Icon award for her impact on “pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.” The Icon award has previously been bestowed upon Bon Jovi, Elton John, and Jennifer Lopez, with Pink being the fourth artist to receive the honor.

Pink has also been announced as a performer for the annual awards show which will additionally see Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Muni Long, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Cody Johnson and Coldplay (who will perform remotely from Brazil), hitting the stage.

In January, iHeart revealed the 2023 nominees with Swift, Harry Styles and Lizzo leading the list as the most nominated artists. Dua Lipa, Drake and Jack Harlow also achieved marks in the night’s biggest categories like artist and song of the year.

Before the event airs live on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, fans can tune into the live red carpet pre-show. The official show will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.