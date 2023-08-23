Taylor Swift Unveils ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness’ Teaser

Taylor Swift has revealed the first snippet from her re-recorded version of “Reputation” track “Look What You Made Me Do” in the teaser for Prime Video U.K.’s “Wilderness.”

Premiering globally on Sept. 15, the thriller series stars Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour. In the teaser, “Look What You Made Me Do” highlights the transformation of Liv (Coleman) after she realizes her husband Will (Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

According to the show’s official plot description, “Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasized about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Swift is no stranger to Prime Video synchs, as many of her songs appeared in the streamer’s teen drama series “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” In the trailer for the show back in June, Swift previewed “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” from her re-recorded version of “Speak Now,” which released on July 7. Swift’s next re-recorded album will be “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” coming Oct. 27.

“Wilderness” is created by Marnie Dickens and based on B.E. Jones’ novel. So Yong Kim directed the show, which is executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff.

Watch the teaser below.