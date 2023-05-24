Taylor Swift Announces ‘Midnights’ Deluxe Album With Ice Spice and More Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift announced a new deluxe edition of her “Midnights” album, titled “Midnights: Til Dawn,” that will feature Ice Spice as her guest on a fresh version of “Karma” and additional, newly recorded lead vocals from Lana Del Rey on their “Snow on the Beach” collaboration.

Digital and physical editions will each have a format-exclusive track. For the digital release, it will be “Hits Different,” a song that was previously only available on the Target version of “Midnights.” More interestingly for fans, the physical edition will have a “Vault” track never before heard from the “Midnights” writing sessions.

The all-new song is titled “You’re Losing Me,” the title of which will obviously set fans’ minds aflutter even before they hear it, given recent revelations about Swift’s personal life.

Fans at her New Jersey stadium show this Friday afternoon will have first crack at the physical release, when the merch stands open at 12:30 p.m..

Although Swift’s announcement of the collaboration with Ice Spice made no mention of a music video, the image that she released to go along with the reveal strongly indicates that a video may already be in the can.

Del Rey went back into the studio to cut new vocals for “Snow on the Beach,” said to be in response to fans of both artists saying they couldn’t hear enough of the guest artist on the original version that appeared on “Midnights.”

“Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote on her social media. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible Ice Spice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’ deluxe album that you can pre-order now at http://taylor.lnk.to/thetildawnedition…! I

“In addition to ‘Karma Ft Ice Spice’… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ Love u Lana.

“But wait there’s more,” she continued. “For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!”

