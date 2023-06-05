Taylor Swift Reveals Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy as Featured Guests on ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ as Vault Tracks Are Unveiled

Taylor Swift revealed the full track list for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” Monday, including who her duet partners would be on the previously unrecorded “Vault Tracks” — Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Wrote Swift on social media: “I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with @yelyahwilliams from @paramore and @falloutboy. Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

The announcement that Williams would be taking part had been widely expected, since the Paramore singer had strongly hinted at it in recent days via a meet-and-greet with fans. In a video shared on June 2, a fan gave Williams a “Speak Now” friendship bracelet. Williams responded, “Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you’re giving me this to wear. And that’s all I’ll say.”

The album had previously been put up for pre-order without naming the bonus tracks. The new song featuring Fall Out Boy is “Electric Touch,” whereas Williams guests on “Castles Crumbling.”

The other new-to-you tracks, also said to have been written but not recorded during the “Speak Now” era, are “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”

Still unknown are the writing credits, and whether these extra tunes were entirely self-penned without collaborators, as all the songs on the “Speak Now” album were.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” marks the third in a series of albums that have seen Swift re-recording her Big Machine catalog as an alternative for fans to listen to old albums that will not put money in the pockets of parties who purchased the masters to those records along with the label as a whole. Previous releases were “Fearless” and “Red.” That leaves new editions of “1989,” “Reputation” and her self-titled debut still to come in the series.