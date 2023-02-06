Taylor Swift Accessorized Her Grammys Look With $3 Million Jewelry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift “made the whole place shimmer” at the Grammys on Sunday night, sparkling in a heavy set of Lorraine Schwartz jewels that reportedly cost close to $3 million. The jewels made for a striking red carpet look, paired with a bejeweled midnight blue Robert Cavalli set as an obvious reference to her latest album “Midnights.”

Swift’s earrings were her statement piece of the night, though. According to a press release provided by Lorraine Schwartz, her bold dangle earrings boast over 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraibas and diamonds. Coupled with her sapphire and diamond rings, the “Bejeweled” singer served up her classic Swift glamour, which she was able to show off from her front row seat while dancing along to the jam-packed lineup of performances.

The 11-time Grammy winner made Grammy history again on Sunday night, winning best music video for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” and becoming the first to win the category with a sole directing credit for their own music video. While she didn’t go on stage to accept the award, her video co-producer Saul Germaine accepted the trophy on her behalf, thanking Swift and the short film’s stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

It isn’t the first time that the pop star has broken records at the awards show. In 2021, she made Grammy history by becoming the first female artist to win album of the year three times with her win for “Folklore.” (She previously took home the award for “Fearless” and “1989.”)

While Swift's regal custom jewelry isn't available online

