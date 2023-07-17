Taylor Swift First Artist Since Beatles to Have Singles From Three Different Albums in Top 10

Taylor Swift commands the Hot 100 with all 22 songs from her latest “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” occupying spots on the singles chart. Impressively, this means three singles from three different Swift albums are in the top 10 this week: “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” a new release from “Speak Now,” leads the pack at No. 5, joining “Cruel Summer,” from Swift’s “Lover” at No. 9, and “Karma,” from “Midnights” at No. 10.

This feat puts Swift in the company of the Beatles as the only artists to have ever simultaneously scored top 10 singles from three of their own separate albums, according to Billboard. The band was the first to claim the benchmark in 1964 with “I Want To Hold Your Hand” at No. 1, “She Loves You” at No. 2 and “Please Please Me” at No. 6.

The measurement approach for Billboard’s charts has changed drastically since the Beatles first achieved the mark. By today’s standards, “I Can See You” dominates with its reach on streaming services, logging just shy of 25 million plays. Meanwhile, “Cruel Summer” and “Karma,” featuring Ice Spice, have both maintained a strong hold over the singles chart with airplay impressions.

The latest addition to Swift’s series of re-recorded albums debuted at No. 1 on the albums chart with the biggest numbers of the year so far for any release.

Outside of these singles, and the other “Speak Now” songs, Swift also has recent releases like “Anti-Hero,” from “Midnights,” currently sitting in the top 20 of the Hot 100. Across her career, Swift has launched 42 top 10 singles.

Filling out the rest of the singles chart is Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” which spends a 14th week at No. 1 with 75 million radio airplay audience impressions and nearly 29 million streams. Luke Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is at No. 2; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” keeps at No. 4; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is at No. 6 and Gunna’s “Fukumean” inches up to No. 7. Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, now sits at No. 8 after having peaked at No. 2.