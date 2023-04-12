Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Every Surprise Song She’s Played So Far

Ever since the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour — when the pop star announced she’d be performing two surprise acoustic songs at every show — fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out which gems from her discography will be unearthed next.

Swift kicked off the tour in Glendale, Ariz. with “Mirrorball” from “Folklore” and “Tim McGraw” from her 2006 self-titled debut album. Since then, she has surprised audiences with songs including “State of Grace,” “Our Song,” “Cowboy Like Me” with special guest Marcus Mumford, “Sad Beautiful Tragic” and “The Lucky One.”

With 10 studio albums under her belt, Swift said that she has enough songs to cover the 52-date trek without repeating any — but if she ever feels like she didn’t give a performance her all, there’s a chance she might give a certain song another go. Swift has already hinted that this may be the case with “Clean,” which she dedicated to opener Gracie Abrams at her April 1 show in Arlington, Texas. On a TikTok stream of the show, Swift commented that she could have played the song “better in a higher key, so that’s technically a mess up.”

Below, find all the surprise songs Swift has performed on the Eras Tour, updating live.