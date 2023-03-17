Taylor Swift Eras Tour: The Full Setlist From Opening Night (Updating Live)

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally here.

The 52-date trek kicks off Friday night in Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium with openers Gayle and Paramore. This marks Swift’s first tour since the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, as her 2020 Lover Fest was canceled before it even began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Swift has released three studio albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore” in 2020 and “Midnights” in October 2022 — in addition to re-recording “Fearless” and “Red” (which both came with bonus tracks) in 2021.

Swift has promised this run to be “a journey through all of my musical eras,” prompting Swifties everywhere to speculate just what that will mean for the tour’s setlist. Will she sing through hits from each of her 10 albums chronologically, or mix it up to tell a completely different story? Only time will tell. Regardless, the Eras Tour is shaping up to be something out of her fans’ wildest dreams — those who were able to get tickets, that is.

Overwhelming demand for tickets when they went on sale in November caused Ticketmaster to crash, resulting in disappointment for hundreds of thousands of fans. The tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in one day with 2.4 million, and the Ticketmaster debacle even led to a hearing in Congress over the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Long story short, those seeing Swift perform tonight are on holy ground — and the rest will just have to tolerate it.

See the full setlist for opening night of the Eras Tour below (updating live).

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Tis the Damn Season

Willow

Marjorie