Taylor Swift Adds Third Eras Tour Date in Argentina Following Monumental Demand

Taylor Swift's three shows at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires will be the first time she's ever performed in Argentina.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Argentina showed up and showed out in demand for Taylor Swift tickets after the pop star announced the first round of international “Eras Tour” dates late last week. Argentine Swifites have been patiently waiting for her first appearance in the country but received two dates as opposed to three like Mexico and Brazil.

However, today the addition of a third show was revealed, meaning Swift will finally make her live debut in Argentina at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires on Nov. 9, 10 and 11.

General on sale for all three dates kicked off earlier today at 10 a.m. local time and the original pre-sale for the first two dates — made exclusively available for Argentina-based bank Banco Patagonia customers — sold out in record time. A monumental two million people waited in line for their opportunity to snag a ticket, according to a report by the Argentine newspaper Ambito citing the tour’s production company DF Entertainment.

The Latin American leg of Swift’s tour will see support from Sabrina Carpenter and also include performances in Mexico City on Aug. 24, 25 and 26, and Brazil on November 18 in Río de Janeiro, and November 26 and 26 in Sao Paulo.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing the Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows,” Swift said in her original announcement tweet adding, “Lots more international dates to come soon, promise!”

