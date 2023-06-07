Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Bad Bunny Among Spotify’s Songs of Summer Predictions (EXCLUSIVE)

As summer quickly approaches, Spotify is predicting which songs will bring the heat on the streaming platform.

The list spans genres, cultures and even years, with Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit “Cruel Summer” making an appearance. Other notable inclusions are Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” from the “Barbie” soundtrack, “Where She Goes” by Bad Bunny, Rema’s “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” and “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen.

Spotify’s official Songs of Summer predictions are based on a number of factors, including streaming numbers, current trajectory and future forecasting from its global curation team. The streaming platform is also introducing its brand-new Summer Heat Map on Wednesday, which will highlight the top songs of the summer in real-time in countries all over the globe.

See the full list of Songs of Summer predictions below, in alphabetical order, and listen to the official playlist.

“4eva (feat. Pharrell Williams)” by Kaytraminé, Aminé

“All My Life (feat. J.Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Ann-Marie, Coi Leray

“Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

“Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

“Cupid – Twin Ver.” by Fifty Fifty

“Dance the Night (From Barbie the Album)” by Dua Lipa

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs

“Favorite Song” by Toosii

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

“Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)” by Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

“Moonlight” by Kali Uchis

“Not Strong Enough” by Boygenius

“Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)” by Young Nudy, 21 Savage

“Rhyme Dust” by MK, Dom Dolla

“Unavailable (feat. Musa Keys)” by Davido

“Vagabundo” by Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizo, Beéle

“What It Is (Solo Version)” by Doechii

“Where She Goes” by Bad Bunny