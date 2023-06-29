‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Trailer Previews Taylor Swift’s ‘Back to December (Taylor’s Version)’

The official trailer for the second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” features two very emotional moments for romance lovers everywhere: One, Jeremiah confronting Belly about their tangled love triangle with Conrad (Christopher Briney). And two, the first sneak peek of “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” from the soon-to-be released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

“Belly, you were my best friend, we hooked up, and then you hooked up with my brother,” says Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) to a distraught Lola Tung (Isabel “Belly” Conklin) in the new footage. “And everybody asked me to act like I was fine, and I wasn’t.”

Showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka bring the second season of their hotly anticipated series back this summer. The first three episodes from season 2 will premiere on Friday, July 14, on Prime Video with new episodes premiering weekly until the season finale on August 18.

This is not the first time Swift has been featured in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series. Swift’s songs “Cruel Summer,” “False God” and “This Love” were all featured in the debut season (which ranked No. 1 on Amazon Prime after its weekend premiere). All three songs then re-entered the Billboard Top 40 three years after their release.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same,” the official Season 2 synopsis reads. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The series is based on the books written by Han (who also wrote the beloved “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” novels). Joining the cast in recurring roles for Season 2 are Elsie Fisher and Kyra Sedgwick.