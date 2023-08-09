Taylor Swift Reveals ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Is Coming at L.A. Tour Finale

Fans’ predictions that Taylor Swift might use her 8/9 date at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium to announce a re-recorded version of “1989” proved correct.

Swift took a moment out at the show to reveal that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is on the way, just before giving a long-awaited performance of “New Romantics” as one of the acoustic “secret songs” of the night.

“There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time,” Swift said on stage, teasing the ecstatic sold-out crowd. “And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you something I’ve been excited to show you.”

Taylor Swift announces that "1989 (Taylor's Version)" will release on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/9pNbDIaXaU — Variety (@Variety) August 10, 2023

As Swift played the final notes of “New Year’s Day,” the acoustic set’s second secret song, the news went live on her social media channels.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” Swift captioned the announcement, which revealed the new album cover. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th.”

The post continued: “To be perfectly honest, this is my most favorite re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023

Not only did Swift announce the re-record in the stadium, but the roof of SoFi Stadium also lit up with the announcement, per KTLA’s helicopter feed.

