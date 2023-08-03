Taylor Swift Announces Additional Eras Tour Dates for U.S. and Canada in Fall 2024

The U.S. will not have seen the last of the Eras Tour next week after all. Taylor Swift will bring her stadium outing back to the United States and Canada in October and November… not of this year, but in 2024.

Swift announced 15 more shows in four North American cities on Thursday morning, including a long-awaited answer to the musical question: What about Canada? The Eras Tour will have what for now are its concluding dates in November 2024 with six shows in Toronto, Ontario at the Rogers Centre.

Also added prior to that aare three shows each in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, also a year from this fall. The concerts are at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 18-20, New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome Oct. 25-27 and Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 1-3.

Gracie Abrams was announced as the opener for all the fall 2024 North American dates.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” Swift wrote on social media. “Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.”

At Swift’s website, fans are being informed that Verified Fan registration for the U.S. shows next year is open now, but only through this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT.

Notably, Swift did not say these were the final dates, leaving the door open for possibly still more additions to the tour, after it makes its unexpected trip back to North American home territory following an existing 2024 itinerary that takes the Eras Tour throughout Europe.

As far as the general public knew as of earlier this week, the U.S. part of the Eras Tour was to have wrapped up with a six-night engagement at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium that begins tonight and concludes Aug. 9.

From there, Swift will fill out the rest of this year with shows in Latin America, albeit at a less constant pace than the concerts that have had her on the go in the States since the Eras Tour opened in Arizona on March 17. She performs along with guest Sabrina Carpenter in Mexico City Aug. 24-27, Buenos Aires Nov. 9-11, Rio de Janeiro Nov. 17-19 and Sao Paulo Nov. 24-26.

The tour picks up in 2024 with four shows in Tokyo Feb. 7-10 before moving on to Sydney, Australia later in February and Singapore in March. A European leg of the tour begins in earnest with four nights in Paris May 9-12, wrapping up Aug. 17 with the last of six shows scheduled for London’s Wembley Stadium. Swift then has a two-month gap in her schedule before resuming in Toronto Nov. 14.