Taylor Swift Announces 2024 International Tour Dates, Including U.K., Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Germany and Australia

Taylor Swift announced 2024 international dates for her Eras Tour Tuesday, beginning with a Feb. 7-10 run of four shows at the Tokyo Dome and running through Aug. 16-17 gigs at Wembley Stadium in London.

Besides the U.K. and Japan, countries on the agenda for next year include France, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Australia, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Austria, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Altogether, it was 38 overseas dates that Swift announced in Tuesday’s major rollout.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Swift did not reveal who would be opening all the shows, but did say Sabrina Carpenter would be kicking the concerts off in eight asterisked cities that have been freshly added to the itinerary. Carpenter’s run on the tour stretches from Feb. 16 in Melbourne, Australia through March 4 in Singapore, with openers for the other stretches of the tour presumably to be announced in the coming months.

This wide expansion outside of the U.S. joins a dozen dates for this fall that Swift recently announced for Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in the Aug. 24-Nov. 26 time frame. Carpenter is opening all of those shows.

As she moves overseas next year, London will get four Wembley shows altogether, in two parts. First, she appears at the stadium for a pair of shows on June 21-22, 2024, before returning to wrap up the tour there Aug. 16-17.

She will be paying plenty of attention to the U.K. besides that, with shows in Edinburgh June 7-8, Liverpool June 14-15 and Cardiff June 18.

Tokyo and London are the only cities on the overseas tour to get four shows apiece — although, as Swifties well know, expansions in any given locale are very much to be expected.

The next closest runners-up with three shows each are Sydney and Singapore.