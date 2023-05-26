Takeoff’s Suspected Killer Indicted on Murder Charge

The man accused of shooting and killing rapper Takeoff was indicted for murder by a Harris County grand jury on May 25, according to the county’s District Attorney’s Office.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in Houston last December after police connected him to Takeoff’s (real name: Kirsnik Khari Ball) sudden death on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was shot multiple times at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. that night.

Shortly after Clark was arrested, Sgt. Michael Burrow said Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” of the argument that led to his shooting death. Clark was later released on a $1 million bond in January.

“The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting,” he said. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

Police said Clark was seen on video surveillance footage pulling out a gun and firing multiple rounds while holding a wine bottle in the other hand, according to a report by KHOU 11 News Houston, citing court records. Police were able to identify Clark by the fingerprints left on the wine and a forensic investigation was used to argue Clark was the only person who could have shot and hit Takeoff from where both men were positioned.

Both Offset and Quavo, who made up the Migos trio with Takeoff, are set to debut their first full-length albums since the murder took place in the near future. Quavo’s album “Rocket Power” is dedicated to his late nephew while Offset recently confirmed to Variety that Takeoff posthumously appears on one of his new tracks. He also opened up about his relationship with grief.

“It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard,” Offset said. “That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”