Takeoff’s Mother Sues Houston Venue Where Rapper Was Shot and Killed

Nearly seven months after Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley, his mother, Titania Davenport, has filed a negligence lawsuit against the venue.

Takeoff (real name: Kirsnick Khari Ball), was killed at a late-night event in downtown Houston on Nov. 1 after being shot multiple times. Harris County Police said in a press conference that Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” of the argument that led to his death, and now his family is holding the venue accountable for failing to provide sufficient security that night.

On June 7, Davenport filed a lawsuit at the Texas district court against the property owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling, noting that the defendants were informed the event required extra security and would draw a large crowd, many of whom would be celebrities. They further claim the venue “provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff].”

The lawsuit adds, “Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime. Moreover, in addition to prior crimes, Defendants negligently failed to take necessary and unique precautions due to the specific event and the attendees. Specifically, Defendants knew that based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime. Defendants negligently represented proper security would be in place, when in fact none was; this caused many people to come to the event without concern.”

Takeoff’s mother, who also manages her son’s estate, is seeking more than $1 million in monetary relief and a trial by jury for damages including personal injury, wrongful death, funeral expenses and mental anguish.

In late May, the man accused of committing the crime, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, was indicted for murder by a Harris County grand jury following his arrest in Houston last December.