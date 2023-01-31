SZA’s Unshakable ‘SOS’ Spends Seventh Week at No. 1; Trippie Red Scores Seventh Top 10 Album

SZA’s “SOS” remains unchallenged as it holds atop the albums chart for a seventh consecutive week. Propelled by the buzz of it being the singer-songwriter’s first full-length release in five years, the R&B LP has packed a punch on streaming services, collecting over 1.4 billion streams since its December debut.

Spurred by success of buzzy singles like “Kill Bill,” which sits at No. 2 on the Hot 100, “SOS” becomes the first album by a woman to have spent at least seven weeks at the top since Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” achieved eight over a span of 13 weeks in 2020. “SOS” is also the first album by any artist to top the list in its first seven consecutive weeks since Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which reigned over the chart in its first 10 weeks at the start of 2021. This week, “SOS” logged the equivalent of 111,000 sales in the U.S. and totaled 149 million streams, according to data by Luminate.

Trippie Redd’s fifth studio album, “Mansion Musik,” debuts at No. 3, collecting the equivalent of 56,000 sales. The extensive 25-song set is the rapper’s seventh top 10-charting effort and featured guest verses from Future, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Travis Scott and the late Juice WRLD, among others.

Swift’s “Midnights” keeps its long-held grip at No. 2 after having notched a total of five weeks at No. 1. It has not fallen below second place since its ground-breaking release in October of last year, when it became the first album in the past five years to register a million units in a week.

Country-rock singer Hardy sits at No. 4 with the debut of his double LP, “The Mockingbird & the Crow,” which logged the equivalent of 55,000 sales. The genre-bending singer-songwriter has notched several top 40 hits in the past year: alongside Breland and Dierks Bentley for “Beers on Me,” and Lainey Wilson on “Wait in the Truck.”

Some former chart-toppers continue to do well: Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains,” which debuted at No. 1 in December, sits at No. 5. with the equivalent of 53,000 sales; Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” is at No. 6 with 46,000; Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is at No. 7 with 41,000; and Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 8 with nearly 41,000 album-equivalent units. Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” and Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me,” are at No. 9 and 10, respectively.

The songs chart remains mostly unchanged from last week’s list with the exception of newcomer JVKE, who scores his first top 10 hit with “Golden Hour.” The ballad, released via AWAL July 15, rises from No. 11 to No. 10 this week.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’s anthemic “Flowers” holds at No. 1 following its debut on the charts last week. In its second week, “Flowers” logged 60 million streams and 41 million radio airplay audience impressions. As Billboard notes, it’s the first single in the past two years to achieve consecutive weeks of 50 million or more streams (Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” entered with 76.1 million and followed with 59.7 million streams in January 2021).

Swift’s “Anti-Hero” stays at No. 3; Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’” remains at its No. 4 peak, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammy-nominated “Unholy” holds on at No. 5. The Weeknd’s “Die for You” is at No. 7, from its previous No. 6 peak, and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” is at No. 8, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” keeps its top 10 streak going at No. 9.