SZA’s ‘SOS’ Rules Over Albums Chart for 10th Week, as Pink’s ‘Trustfall’ Bows at No. 2

SZA’s “SOS” remains an undefeated challenger on the albums chart where it logs a 10th non-consecutive week at No. 1. This week the R&B set joins an exclusive list of albums that have notched at least 10 weeks atop the list throughout the last decade, including Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” (13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2022).

The last album by a woman to have achieved 10 weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s “25” (2015), and before that, Taylor Swift’s “1989” achieved the mark with 11 weeks (2014).

Since its December debut, “SOS” has been a steady streaming giant. In its first week on the charts, “SOS” posted 405 million on-demand streams — the fifth-largest streaming week of 2022 and the second-largest streaming week ever for an album by a female artist (Swift’s “Midnights” tallied 549.26 million). This week, the record keeps its hold on the summit by earning the equivalent of 87,000 album units in the U.S. and 118 million streams, according to data by Luminate via Billboard.

The singer recently unveiled the impending arrival of a deluxe version of “SOS” featuring 10 additional tracks, though a release date was not disclosed. With bonus tracks on the horizon, “SOS” may see an extended chart run but is expected to be challenged for the top slot in the next week thanks to major releases like Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” and Yeat’s “AfterLyfe,” which are poised for big debuts on next week’s chart. This week will also see the release of Morgan Wallen’s highly-anticipated third studio album “One Thing at a Time.”

Elsewhere on the chart, Pink’s “Trustfall” debuts at No. 2 as the pop singer’s ninth top 10-charting album — that’s the entirety of her career’s catalog. In its first week, “Trustfall” logged 74,500 album units sold, with album sales totaling 59,000 of that sum. The 13-song set features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, Fred Again, Billy Mann and others.

Shortly after the launch of “Trustfall,” Pink announced a slate of fall arena dates that will launch just a week after her previously announced 2023 “Summer Carnival Stadium Tour,” which will see support from special guests Grouplove and KidCutUp on all dates, along with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo on select dates.

Following “Trustfall” is a list of former No. 1s: Swift’s “Midnights” (54,000 units) is at No. 3; Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” sits at No. 4 (47,000 units), Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 5 (44,000 units), Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is at No. 6 (41,000 units), and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” is at No. 7 (38,000 units).

Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” rounds out the top 10 at No. 8 (28,000 units), while Rihanna’s “Anti” — which surged to the top of the chart last week following her Super Bowl halftime performance — is at No. 9 (27,000 units), and Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” is at No. 10 (27,000 units).

On the songs chart, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” leads the list for a sixth week. A radio favorite, the track scored 95.2 million radio airplay audience impressions — an increase of 11% since its last tracking week, according to Billboard. “Flowers” is the first single from Cyrus’ forthcoming “Endless Vacation” album, which is set to debut next week on March 10 via Columbia Records.

PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” lifts to a new high at No. 3, just one week after it became each act’s first top 10. This week the track drew 33.7 million streams and 6.4 million in airplay audience impressions (up by a whopping 205%).

“Boy’s a Liar” first appeared on PinkPantheress’ “Take Me Home” EP last year, though the new “Pt. 2” remix sees Ice Spice adding rap verses over the two-minute bubblegum pop track. PinkPantheress celebrated the achievement on Twitter, writing, “Getting a top 3 on any form of a chart is rly special…eternal gratitude to [Ice Spice.]”

SZA’s “Kill Bill” keeps at No. 2 for a seventh week, while Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” slips one slot down to No. 4.

The Weeknd occupies a second slot at the top with “Die for You” at No. 6, following the release of a new remix with Ariana Grande, and on Monday, Spotify revealed the Weeknd as the first artist on Spotify to pass 100 million monthly listeners. Last month, he also broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed song on the platform with 2019’s “Blinding Lights,” which spent nearly two years on the Hot 100 chart.

Wallen’s “Last Night” is at No. 5, just as “One Thing at a Time,” the follow-up to his historic chart-topper “Dangerous,” is set to arrive on March 3. Closing the top 10 of the list this week is Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” is at No. 7; Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” at No. 8; Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” at No. 9 and David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” at No. 10.