SZA’s ‘SOS’ Resumes Its No. 1 Run For an Eighth Week

SZA’s sophomore album “SOS” is back atop the albums chart at No. 1, bringing the R&B set’s total number of chart-topping weeks to eight.

After dipping out of the slot for a week, the 23-song set returns to top the Billboard 200 with the equivalent of 100,000 units sold in the U.S. With another week at No. 1, “SOS” has matched the chart run of Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” from 2020 (The album was in and out of the top slot for 13 weeks, but ultimately notched eight weeks at the summit). In the last few years, the albums with the most weeks at the top include Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack (nine), Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” (10), and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” (13).

SZA’s reign continues as the artist sets out for her first arena tour, which kicks off in Ohio next week with support from Omar Apollo.

New in the top 10 this week is Shania Twain’s latest studio album, “Queen of Me,” which debuts at No. 10 with 38,000 units. “Queen of Me” is Twain’s sixth top 10-charting album and was released with multiple vinyl and CD variants, including exclusives for Target, Walmart and her own online storefront.

Swift’s “Midnights” (62,000 units) is at No. 2, followed by “Tomorrow x Together’s “The Name Chapter: Temptation” (48,000), which debuted at the top of the list last week with lofty CD sales. Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 4 (46,000) and Metro Boomin’s “Heroes & Villains” is at No. 5 (46,000).

The tail of the top 10 is filled by the Weeknd’s “The Highlights,” which contains radio hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Die for You,” at No. 6 (45,000), followed by Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 7 (45,000). Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” is at No. 8 (43,000), while Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” lifts to No. 9 (38,000) fueled by its win for album of the year at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops the Hot 100 for the fourth week in a row since its Jan. 12 arrival on the chart, where it becomes the pop singer’s longest-running No. 1 single. The self-empowerment anthem drew nearly 75 million in radio reach and 38.7 million streams this week, according to data by Luminate.

Ahead of the March debut of Wallen’s next studio album “One Thing at a Time,” the country singer scored a No. 3 high — a personal best — for the single “Last Night.” He previously scored top 10 highs for four other singles from the forthcoming record including: “7 Summers” (2020; No. 6), “Wasted on You” (2021; No. 9), “Don’t Think Jesus” (2022; No. 7) and “You Proof” (2022; No. 5).

Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” surged to No. 6 for a new peak, following the release of a trio of remixes, with 9.4 million streams and 78,000 sold. Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ Grammy-winning “Unholy” is at No. 4 with 18 million streams. Meanwhile, the Weeknd occupies two spots in the top 10 this week with “Die for You” at No. 8, and “Creepin,” with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, sitting at No. 5.

SZA‘s “Kill Bill” keeps its hold at No. 2 for a fifth week, logging 57 million radio impressions and 33 million streams. Elsewhere, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is at No. 7, after spending eight weeks at No. 1; David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” is at No. 9; and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” sits at No. 10 with a streaming bump of 21% (12.4 million streams) powered by his Grammy win.