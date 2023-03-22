SZA Strips Down in Skims Underwear Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

SZA is a Skims stan.

In a new underwear campaign for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand, which released Wednesday morning, the Grammy-winning artist poses effortlessly in a dark brown matching underwear set from the brand’s Fits Everybody collection. The campaign comes ahead of SZA‘s final tour stop at The Forum in Los Angeles, which on Wednesday night will be surrounded by billboards donning the campaign images, shot and directed by Greg Swales.

Courtesy of Skims

“I’m excited to be in Skims’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA said in a statement.

SZA is the latest global celebrity that Skims has tapped to star in their buzzy campaign ads, an aspect of the company’s effort to to align with significant pop culture moments. For a Valentine’s Day campaign last month, the brand casted Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannó, the real-life best friends who endeared themselves to audiences as Mia and Lucia on the hit HBO show “The White Lotus.” Before that, bold-faced celebrities such as Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Cassie, Indya Moore, Becky G and Chelsea Handler starred in a bra campaign centered around women’s journeys towards self-love and acceptance,.

As for why SZA made sense for the Fits Everybody collection, which ranges in size from XXS to 4X, Kardashian said in a statement, “SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in Skims’ latest campaign.”

