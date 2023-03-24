SZA Is Joined By Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebs at Final ‘SOS’ Tour Stops

Fans at SZA’s Kia Forum tour stop on March 22 and 23 — the final shows of her long-awaited “SOS” tour — were spoiled with celebrity sightings and treated to surprise performances from Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzo.

Bridgers appeared on stage sporting a hoodie and jeans to join the “Kill Bill” singer in a performance of “Ghost In the Machine,” her melodious collaboration with SZA from her chart-topping sophomore album, “SOS.”

phoebe bridgers and sza performing ghost in the machine tonight! pic.twitter.com/z5Z73FCfra — lia 🚀 8 DAYS (@beeefyfridgerss) March 24, 2023

The cameo launched the Los Angeles crowd into a frenzy that further intensified when Lizzo showed up to sing the self-love anthem “Special,” which recently received the remix treatment from SZA. The powerhouse singers took turns belting high notes and joined forces to deliver the song’s emotive chorus: “In case nobody told you today / You’re special.”

The tour’s closer also welcomed several stars, including Jennifer Lopez — who was joined by her 15-year-old daughter and was spotted singing along and dancing to songs like YG’s “Big Bank” before the show started. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were also spotted in the crowd, with Timberlake later posting an Instagram story of him mouthing the words to SZA and Travis Scott’s “Love Galore.”

The night prior, SZA performed in front of an even longer list of A-listers in the crowd with everyone from Justin and Hailey Bieber to Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae and Kim Kardashian showing up to support.

“Bruh… this is actually too much. I’m so glad I had no idea cause I wouldn’t have come on stage,” SZA wrote on social media in response to a video of the celebrities watching her performance.

Before the first Forum show, SZA tweeted her “anxiety is worse than it’s ever been” though she skated through her 90-minute set on both nights with ease. The singer has been supporting her 23-track “SOS” — which logged 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 — on a 17-date arena trek since Feb. 21.