SZA Gets Close With Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino and More in New ‘Snooze’ Video

“Snooze” is one of the most romantic songs on SZA’s chart-topping sophomore album “SOS,” and the song gets a suitably intimate treatment in her new video for the song, which features her snuggling, smoking, swimming arguing and dancing with Justin Bieber, “Power Book II” star Woody McClain, “Beef” hunk Young Mazino and super-producer/songwriter Benny Blanco (who has worked with Bieber, Ed Sheeran and many others as well as his good friend SZA).

However, she saves the most intimate dance scenes for … well… you’ll see.

Bieber is featured on the song’s extended remix, and he and wife Hailey attended her show in Los Angeles back in March. Accompanying the video is the “Snooze” 4-track bundle, which includes a “Sped Up” version of the original song.

An expanded version of “SOS,” with a reported 10 bonus tracks, is expected later this year. The album has been certified double-platinum by the RIAA, with more than 700 million streams worldwide; the lyrics to “Snooze” were written solely by SZA, and the track produced and written by the legendary Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the Rascals (Khris Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas) and BLK. “Snooze” is the fourth No. 1 hit from the album, topping the Rhythm and Urban Mainstream radio charts — following “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U” — and remains at the top of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs (5 weeks) and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts (9 weeks).

She is gearing up for the second North American leg of her eye-popping “SOS” tour, which kicks off September 20 in Miami at Kaseya Center — see the full dates below.

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat

Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center