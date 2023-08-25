SZA Gets Close With Justin Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino and More in New ‘Snooze’ Video

“Snooze” is one of the most romantic songs on SZA’s chart-topping sophomore album “SOS,” and the song gets a suitably intimate treatment in her new video for the song, which features her snuggling, smoking, swimming arguing and dancing with Justin Bieber, “Power Book II” star Woody McClain, “Beef” hunk Young Mazino and super-producer/songwriter Benny Blanco (who has worked with Bieber, Ed Sheeran and many others as well as his good friend SZA).
However, she saves the most intimate dance scenes for … well… you’ll see.
Bieber is featured on the song’s extended remix, and he and wife Hailey attended her show in Los Angeles back in March. Accompanying the video is the “Snooze” 4-track bundle, which includes a “Sped Up” version of the original song.
An expanded version of “SOS,” with a reported 10 bonus tracks, is expected later this year. The album has been certified double-platinum by the RIAA, with more than 700 million streams worldwide; the lyrics to “Snooze” were written solely by SZA, and the track produced and written by the legendary Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the Rascals (Khris Riddick-Tynes, Leon Thomas) and BLK. “Snooze” is the fourth No. 1 hit from the album, topping the Rhythm and Urban Mainstream radio charts — following “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U” — and remains at the top of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs (5 weeks) and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts (9 weeks).
She is gearing up for the second North American leg of her eye-popping “SOS” tour, which kicks off September 20 in Miami at Kaseya Center — see the full dates below.
THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena Sat
Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center