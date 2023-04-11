SZA Unveils More ‘S.O.S.’ Tour Dates in North America and Europe

SZA will bring her dazzling ‘S.O.S.’ tour to Europe and then back to North America this summer and fall, the singer announced on Wednesday. The show, in support of her recent blockbuster album of the same name, will feature 10 dates across Europe — with highly touted British singer Raye in support — before returning to North America for another 23 shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the European leg of the tour kicks off June 1 in Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome, making stops in Paris, Berlin, London, and more before wrapping up in Dublin at 3Arena on June 21. The S.O.S. Tour will then circle back to North America, kicking off on September 20 in Miami at Kaseya Center, and making stops in Brooklyn, Houston, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Phoenix at Footprint Center on October 29. See full routing below.

Variety wrote of a March “SOS” tour date : “To say that SZA made a huge splash with her hits-filled, nautically themed ‘SOS’ tour concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden would be a conceptually on-message but drastically understated statement: She performed 32 songs on a wildly elaborate seaside-themed stage that included a giant fake fishing boat, a dinghy that soared above the crowd and a lighthouse, brought out two fellow queens — rapper Cardi B and indie-rock titan Phoebe Bridgers, within 10 minutes of each other, no less — and played a crowd-pleasing, nearly two-hour-long set that had the audience out of their seats and singing along for virtually the entire show.”

EUROPEAN TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, April 12 at 10am local time. If there are any tickets remaining, a general on sale will take place on Friday, April 14 at 12pm Local Time on szasos.com.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Live Nation presale on Thursday, April 13 at 10am local time. The general on sale for The S.O.S. Tour will begin on Friday, April 14 at 12pm Local Time on szasos.com.

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome*

Mon Jun 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena*

Wed Jun 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Jun 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Sun Jun 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena*

Thu Jun 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro*

Sat Jun 17 – London, UK – The O2*

Sun Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2*

Wed Jun 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena*

*With Support from RAYE

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Sep 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

Thu Sep 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 01 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Wed Oct 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 06 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sat Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Oct 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Oct 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Wed Oct 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sun Oct 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Thu Oct 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Oct 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

^Rescheduled Date from Leg 1 without Omar Apollo