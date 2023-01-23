Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel.

Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will be on Nov. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Tickets for all dates go on sale starting Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Presales start Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer appears to have a busy, fruitful year ahead of her. Aside from her tour announcement, Nicks will appear on Dolly Parton’s highly anticipated rock album, which will also feature household names and stars like Paul McCartney, John Fogerty and Brandi Carlile, among others.

Nicks’ 2023 tour dates:

Mar 10 – Los Angeles @ SoFi Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

Mar 15 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mar 18 – Las Vegas, @ T-Mobile Arena

Mar 19 – Nashville @ Nissan Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

Mar 23 – San Francisco @ Chase Center

Mar 26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Mar 30 – Oklahoma City @ Paycom Center

Apr 2 – New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

Apr 5 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC

Apr 8 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

May 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 22 – Atlanta @ State Farm Arena

May 25 – Orlando @ Amway Center

June 16 – Philadelphia @ Lincoln Financial Field (+ Billy Joel)

June 20 – Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Chicago @ United Center

June 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Aug 5 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

Aug 19 – Kansas City @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

Oct 7 – Baltimore @ M&T Bank Stadium (+ Billy Joel)

Nov 10 – Minneapolis @ US Bank Stadium (+ Billy Joel)