Music Industry Moves: Amazon Music Chief Steve Boom to Receive UJA’s Music Visionary of the Year Award

Amazon Music chief Steve Boom — who, as MusiCares chair, also played a huge role in the organization’s distribution of more than $25 million in pandemic relief to the music community — will be honored as the UJA’s Music Visionary of the Year with a luncheon on June 7 at New York’s Ziegfield Ballroom. He will be saluted for his professional and philanthropic leadership, and the UJA will amplify its substantial efforts in confronting antisemitism and helping those in need.

Previous recipients have included SiriusXM’s Scott Greenstein, Sony Music Group CEO Rob Stringer, Republic Records co-founders Avery and Monte Lipman, iHeartMedia chief Bob Pittman, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek, Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson and Atlantic Records co-chairman and COO Julie Greenwald.

The event has featured performances or appearances by Lizzo, Eddie Vedder, Maneskin, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Adele, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, the Weeknd and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

+ UTA has made two new additions to their Nashville office, hiring Brian Hill as music agent and Jaime Roberts as tour marketing director.

Over the course of his 30-year career, Hill has worked at major agencies including Monterey Peninsula Artists/Paradigm and Creative Arts Agency. He has worked with such country acts as Eli Young Band, Aaron Lewis, Frankie Ballard and Home Free, among others.

Roberts began her career in live entertainment promoting live tour family entertainment experiences with Feld Entertainment before moving to Live Nation and the Bowery Presents. She most recently worked at Messina Touring Group where she developed and executed multi-channel marketing campaigns for touring artists. She has worked with acts including Shawn Mendes, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Little Big Town, and Kelly Clarkson.

+ Erika Clark has been promoted to VP of media relations at Island Records, as announced by Lauren Schneider, executive VP of media relations.

Based in New York, Clark will report directly to Schneider and will take on greater responsibilities spearheading campaigns for artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Remi Wolf, Demi Lovato, CHVRCHES, Jessie Reyez, Angèle, and more.

According to the news release, Clark will be “taking an intentional approach” to creative publicity initiatives, as well as event planning and podcast strategies. She first joined Island Records in March 2018, as director of media relations before being promoted to senior director.

“Erika is a brilliant and innovative media strategist,” Schneider commented. “In addition to her modern and forward-thinking approach to press campaigns, Erika has won the admiration of artists, managers, partners as well as the entire Island staff. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of watching Erika grow into a force and leader at Island, and I congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion.”

+ The Syndicate has made three new promotions within its marketing, radio and publicity departments; Amy Tremmel has been tapped as the new senior VP of marketing and events, Brendan Bourke will be the new VP of publicity, and Joe McGinnis will take over as VP of radio promotion.

Amy Tremmel was previously VP of marketing and came to The Syndicate from 360i, where she worked with Smirnoff, Guinness, Fisher-Price, and UGG. She most recently produced the opening night party for Bob Marley’s “One Love Exhibit” in LA, CrimeCon in Las Vegas, and numerous parties for HBO shows.

Bourke joined The Syndicate after running his own independent PR companies, Canvas Media and Tag Team Media, where he worked with Feist, Tegan and Sara, Death Cab For Cutie, and more. Today, Bourke’s clients include corporate communications for the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and global music company Amuse, among several others. He was previously senior director of publicity.

McGinnis held the title of senior director of radio promotion and was responsible for successful non-comm/AAA campaigns at The Syndicate for Steve Lacy, Tyler Childers, Lord Huron, Nation of Language, Hot Chip, Ethel Cain, Santigold, Cuco, and Twin Shadow.

+ Downtown Music Services has signed regional Mexican artist Natanael Cano’s record imprint Los CT to a global distribution deal involving the use of their creative marketing and sync licensing suite of services.

The agreement was signed by Downtown Music Services’ VP of Latin, Ray Tapia, and Cano’s manager Ramon Emilio Hernandez. Downtown will fans of Los CT artists with access to new music releases and secure strategic marketing and sync opportunities, ensuring that the imprint’s releases are available on all major streaming platforms. Los CT’s current roster of signees consists of Gabito Ballesteros, Alejandro Buelna, Tyan G and more.

Cano broke ground in 2019 with his corridos tumbados, a new sub-genre of regional Mexican music that utilizes urban and rap styles. This deal marks the continuation of a Latin-focused expansion for Downtown. Added Hernandez, “The Mexican music scene is undergoing a transformation with an increasing number of collaborations and a growing number of artists attracting millions of monthly listeners. This genre remains one of if not the most independent, and we are super excited to have the opportunity to contribute to its success.”

+ Evgle has appointed Mayowa Arogundade as its new creative director. Mayowa’s experience includes work across music, technology, fashion, and culture industry giants including Roc Nation, Red Bull Records, OVO Sound, Kelly Rowland and Saweetie to name a few.

As creative director, Mayowa will lead “the big picture initiatives of the company,” according to a news release. He will be in charge of creating strategy and brand imprint for Evgle in its artistic and corporate expressions.

“I am glad to welcome Mayowa as Evgle’s creative director. His creative vision will undoubtedly lead Evgle towards a new and very exciting chapter in the company’s journey” commented Karl Fowlkes, COO of Evgle.