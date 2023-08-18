Steve Aoki Announces Concept Album Featuring Paris Hilton and Akon

Steve Aoki has recruited Paris Hilton, Akon, Galantis and more for his 10th studio album, “Hiroquest: Double Helix,” out Nov. 17.

The concept album builds upon the universe Aoki introduced on 2022’s “Hiroquest: Genesis,” and, according to a press release, “embraces a sense of nostalgia for the early days of Aoki’s career while also pushing dance music into the future.”

Recorded primarily in Las Vegas and Miami, “Double Helix” also features collaborations with Ángela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Greeicy, JJ Lin, Hayley Kiyoko, Timmy Trumpet andJohn Martin.

Along with the album announcement, Aoki has released a remake of Akon’s 2003 hit “Locked Up” with French producer duo Trinix. The song is accompanied by a claymation music video.

“Hiroquest is an entire world I crafted around an enigmatic character named Hiro. Part I was largely driven by my alt-music roots in hardcore punk bands. Now, the story continues on Double Helix, which embraces dance culture while intertwining the pulse of contemporary Latin music,” Aoki said. “Working with Akon to reimagine his 2003 hit ‘Locked Up’ was a dream come true — a fusion of styles I adore. This album harmonizes nostalgia and contemporary sounds, placing collaboration at its core.”

Among the other songs on the album are recently released singles “Invítame a un Café” with Ángela Aguilar, “Hungry Heart (featuring Hayley Kiyoko)” with Galantis, “Diferente” with CNCO, “The Show” with JJ Lin, “New York (featuring Mazie)” with Regard, “Muñecas” with TINI and La Joaqui and “Won’t Forget This Time (featuring John Martin).”

A two-time Grammy nominee and multi-hyphenate, Aoki is also currently an executive producer on “American Hiro,” a series in development at FX Networks and directed by Jon M. Chu which chronicles the life of his father, Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki, the famed entrepreneur who created the Benihana empire.