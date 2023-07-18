Music Industry Moves: Spotify’s Michele Santucci Joins Verve Label Group as VP of Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

Michele Santucci has joined Verve Label Group (VLG) as the company’s new vice president of streaming to oversee DSP strategies for releases across Verve Records, Decca Records US, Impulse!, and Verve Forecast. Santucci joins with the experience of her previous post at Spotify, where she spent a decade working as a recorded music lead and supervising producer for Spotify Studios.

Verve Label Group, a division of Universal Music Group, is home to Grammy award winners Samara Joy, Jon Batiste and Madison Cunningham, among many others.

“I am extremely excited to join the team at Verve Label Group. Their history and roster are inspirational and I look forward to working with the label and its streaming partners to help build the careers of these great artists,” said Santucci in a statement shared with Variety.

Santucci’s resume includes crafting Spotify’s longest-running Original Music program, Spotify Singles, which crossed the seven billion stream threshold and produced the “Live at Electric Lady” series. Before Spotify, Santucci worked for Sony Music Entertainment, where she launched campaigns for major artists such as Adele, Beyoncé, J Cole, and David Bowie, and others.

“Michele is an exceptional executive with an industry-leading skillset,” said Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of VLG. “She joins VLG at the perfect moment to help our artists and their music navigate the many routes to worldwide discovery, in tandem with our global partners.”

+ ASCAP has tapped Tim Daugherty as senior VP of general licensing. Daugherty will be based in New York City and report to ASCAP executive VP, head of licensing, Stephanie Ruyle.

Daugherty will handle general licensing at ASCAP, which includes bricks and mortar businesses such as restaurants, bars, hotels, airlines, fitness, live music and other establishments. His previous experience includes five years with Vice Media Group, most recently as senior VP of revenue and digital operations.

“Tim is a strategic executive who excels at providing vision that encourages teams and individuals to perform at their highest levels,” said Ruyle. “I’m looking forward to working with Tim to respond to the evolving economic and technology landscape for general licensees and to ensure that ASCAP members are fairly compensated for the public performance of their works.”