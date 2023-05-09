Music Industry Moves: SoundCloud Enables Artists to Connect With Their Biggest Fans; Stargate Inks JV With Pulse

SoundCloud has launched a new product called “Fans” that provides artists with access to deep user data and makes it easy for them to connect with their most loyal listeners.

Now available on SoundCloud for Artists, the tool allows artists to view the platform’s data and sort their most engaged listeners based on factors like comments, listening behavior, sharing habits and location — and even directly message individual fans and share previews of upcoming music, info, sell tickets and merch and more. (There’s also an opt-out for those who don’t want Beyonce cluttering up their DMs.)

The program had been in beta for around six weeks but is now ramping up to 60,000 artists who are members of its premium Next Pro tier. The company considered it the next logical step in their fan-powered royalties system, under which the company pays out each listener’s subscriber revenue entirely to the rights-holders or the artists they’ve actually listened to, rather than the all-in model used by most streaming services.

+ Pulse Music Group has signed production duo Stargate — aka Mikkel Eriksen and Tor E. Hermanson (Torr) — to a creative joint venture. The team has worked closely with several award-winning artists including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Shakira, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pink, Sia, Whitney Houston and Nas, among others.

The new deal includes the expansion of the Los Angeles Academy for Artists and Music Production (LAAMP), a music program for songwriters, recording artists and music producers. Based in Santa Monica, LAAMP Music will be led by creative executive Andy Steinway and be fueled by program mentors Emily Warren, Ne-Yo, Benny Blanco, Justin Trantor, Cirkut, Jozzy Dopebyaccident and Diplo. The first four signings to LAAMP Music are Natalię Sawicki, Kyla McMillian, Hunter Nay, and Lucas Goncalves.

“Investing in the future has long been a winning recipe in music. LAAMP was created to help young creators take their music to the next level, which is exactly what PULSE Music Group has been doing for their songwriters for years. Andy, Mikkel and I are excited to partner with Scott, Josh, Ashley and the whole PULSE Music Group team to create opportunities for a whole new wave of talent,” said Hermansen.

+ BMG/BBR Music Group has named Peter Strickland as its new general manager, effective immediately. Strickland has been with the label for almost two years in a consultancy role.

Previously, Strickland served at several roles at Warner Music Nashville, including GM and chief marketing officer. He also also created two comedy imprints for the company and executive produced Jimmy Fallon’s Grammy Award-winning comedy album, “Blow Your Pants Off,” before opening his management company, Marathon Talent, in 2018.

“Peter and I worked together early in our career, where I had the chance to see his creativity, passion and energy up close,” says BMG Nashville president Jon Loba. “Working with him again over the last year as a consultant, it is evident those same qualities burn hotter than ever. Beyond that, he is the consummate team player and was the obvious choice to step into the GM role upon Rick Shedd’s retirement. We couldn’t be more excited to officially bring him into the BMG family!”

+ Dualtone Music Group has promoted Whitaker Elledge to general manager/SVP of artist development, effective immediately. Elledge, who joined the company in 2018, is based in Nashville and will continue to report to Dualtone President Paul Roper.

Roper says, “Whitaker has played an invaluable role for Dualtone over the past five years. Our online businesses have exploded under his watch while our operations have become more efficient and focused. He has a drive for excellence, integrity and compassion which serves our artists, their teams and our entire staff well.”

+ Peter Nash has joined Primary Talent International as a partner, CEO Matt Bates has announced. He will be based in New York and is the company’s eighth partner to join since it separated from CAA earlier this year.

Nash’s brings withhim such artists as Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, and Travis.

“Pete’s joining the Primary family is tremendous news for the agency as a whole. He brings with him a huge amount of experience as a leading international music agent. In his new role as a Primary Talent partner, he will be a wellspring of guidance and support to our expanding roster of agents and clients,” said Bates.

+ AWAL has named Cami Operé VP and head of publicity, the company announced. Operé will round out the company’s marketing and creative team, led by GM and head of creative Bianca Bhagat and VPs of marketing Justin Macchio and Katie Baloian. Among other previous roles, she was VP of publicity at Sacks & Co.

AWAL’s roster includes Little Simz, Jvke, Tom Misch, Deadmau5, Disclosure, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, and many others.

+ Universal Music Latino has made two new promotions in its publicity department with the addition of Albert Piedrahita as its new director of national publicity and Sebasti Daneilas as manager of publicity. Based in Miami, Piedrahita will report to Salomon Palacios III, senior VP of marketing and artist strategy, while Daneilas will report directly to Piedrahita.

Piedrahita joined UML in 2018 and has worked extensively with Karol G, Jhayco, Feid and many others. Sebasti joined the company in 2021, and has worked with the above artists as well as Sebastián Yatra, Juanes and Alvaro Díaz.

+ Universal Music Publishing Group has signed Scottish production duo LF System to an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement. LF System is comprised of Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, the composers behind the track “Afraid to Feel” which was nominated for song of the year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

“We’re so excited to work with the legends at UMPG,” the duo shared in a joined statement. “The synergy we had with Dougie and Pete from the get-go was so strong and their level of belief & ambition towards us – and where we want to take this project – was unmatched. We can’t wait to get going!”

Dougie Bruce, senior A&R director, said: “Right from the start of our relationship, we had a real connection together and the ambition of LF System and Fergus was clear to see. “Afraid to Feel” was such a monumental hit but the boys were very clear that one song was not going to define them, but the forthcoming years of releases will. We are so delighted they decided to join UMPG and we look forward to a long and lasting friendship.”