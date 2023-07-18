SoundCloud Selects Five Electronic DJs, Producers and Artists to Spotlight for ‘First On SoundCloud’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SoundCloud will be supporting the careers of five up-and-coming artists with their six-month accelerator program, “First on SoundCloud.” This year’s picks are all over the map in sound, representing the striking evolution of styles that range from Brooklyn bass to Algorave, aka music created using computer code.

In tandem with Sony, SoundCloud has selected artists: wolfacejoeyy, DJ_Dave, Nitepunk, Sojabrat, and sim0ne to receive creative support from the platform’s in-house tools for music discovery. Read more about their backgrounds below.

“First on SoundCloud” was launched in 2018 and was later expanded into a year-long program in 2021 designed to work directly with each individual artist to connect them with new audiences and fortify connections with existing fans. The program has helped launch the careers of several established acts who got their start on the platform including Kehlani, Baby Rose, Peggy Gou and Little Simz.

“First on SoundCloud has always been about empowering emerging artists and fostering music discovery for our listeners,” said Emmy Lovell, global head of music at SoundCloud. “Partnering with Sony’s Audio Team is a great step in this mission. We’re thrilled to unveil the new class of breakout talent and embark on a collaborative roadmap to hit creative milestones, expand global fanbases, and make a significant impact in each artist’s unique journey.”

Sony’s audio team is set to offer audio products and will allow the 2023 class to have early access to beta tools (SoundCloud will offer similar access to their beta tools) and pilot programs. They will also have the option to attend and participate in Sony’s annual creator camp and be given access to Sony-hosted events.

“The Sony Audio team is always looking towards the future and collaborating with SoundCloud on this artist accelerator program aligns with our mission to support music creation and artists on the rise with our latest products and tools,” added Sony’s Jordy Freed. “We hope to further bolster this incredible lineup of talent with our upcoming brand platform and campaign that puts creator vision first.”

Among the many services offered are: monthly one on one mentoring; sessions with various members of SoundCloud and Sony’s Audio team; hard data and success metrics; a proprietary dashboard that tracks consumption; marketing levers and much more.

“First On SoundCloud” 2023:

Wolfacejoeyy

At 20 years old, Wolfacejoeyy has built a cult following on SoundCloud thanks to his production style and unique lyricism.

“SoundCloud was the first platform that I felt comfortable releasing my music through when I was a younger artist. It was fun and exciting and still is today. It’s played a significant role in where my music career is today. I’m excited to be a part of FOSC and the journey that comes ahead.”

DJ_Dave

DJ_Dave is an NYC-based experimental electro-pop DJ who creates music using code – a style called Algorave – and is one of the first to do so in a pop-sensible context.

“I, as well as so many other live-code artists, use SoundCloud as a place to share and try out new ideas. I started my career as an artist on SoundCloud, and I’m so excited to have their support at this moment in my career after I’ve grown so much as an artist and am ready to bring some of these ideas I’ve had since the beginning to life.”

Nitepunk

A native to Brooklyn’s underground bass music scene, Nitepunk is known for his break-beat-inspired rhythms and joins SoundCloud on the heels of a full-length album on Hard Records.

“I’m really excited to be a part of FOSC and learn from a team like the one at SoundCloud which helped the entire world, both underground and mainstream, create their own music scenes and inspire millions of kids. SoundCloud was always the first place I would go to get new music as a kid and I can’t even imagine what a big opportunity it is for me to learn from the people who have started all of this. Probably, if not for SoundCloud, more than half of prominent electronic music would not exist today.”

Sojabrat

Soja’s honeyed vocals stand out in her blend of modern-day R&B and punchy rap beats.

“Thank you for this opportunity SoundCloud. I am super excited to be a part of this journey! Can’t wait to connect more with my supporters and day 1 fans.”

sim0ne

On the heels of her Rinse FM residency and HÖR Berlin appearance, Scottish DJ and producer sim0ne is booked and busy touring for the rest of the year. Her mixes usually boast undulating house and techno beats; she most recently remixed Lana Del Rey’s “Say Yes to Heaven” with a glitchy techno beat.

“I’m excited to be chosen for the FOSC program and to be working closely with SoundCloud over the coming months. This platform is crucial to emerging artists as it allows them to share their work and build their community and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

