Sony Pictures Television Launches Music Division, Headed by Palash Ahmed (EXCLUSIVE)

Sony Pictures Television has announced a new division focusing on music development, headed by Palash Ahmed, who worked as a music producer before joining the company in 2017. The move is intended to leverage the company’s ties to Sony Music Group and the larger music industry.

In this role, Ahmed will be collaborating on music-related projects across SPT’s production groups (U.S. scripted, international production, nonfiction and kids divisions).

SPT Chairman Ravi Ahuja made the announcement in an internal note to staff, obtained by Variety.

Hi everyone,

I’m writing today to let you know about an exciting initiative that we believe will be the next successful area of content development for SPT.

We have seen great success with our partnership with PlayStation Productions in producing TV adaptations from popular game IP, and now we want to apply this same rationale to leveraging our ties to Sony Music and the music industry. Like content associated with video game franchises, film and TV content connected to musical artists also comes with a built-in, highly engaged fanbase, and we are excited to begin leaning in to opportunities to develop projects with musical artist connections.

To spearhead this effort, we have appointed Palash Ahmed as Head of SPT Music Development, reporting to Wayne Garvie. In this newly created role, Palash will facilitate collaboration on music-related projects across multiple production groups at SPT, including our U.S. scripted, international production, nonfiction and kids divisions. He will work closely with our development teams in the U.S. and internationally to identify and develop music-connected television projects that offer musicians an opportunity to expand their creative expression to visual storytelling. This effort includes our close collaboration with Sony Music and Sony Music Publishing, as well as potential partnerships with other artists and music companies.

Palash has deep experience in the music industry, working with artists and record labels as a producer and an entrepreneur prior to joining SPE’s Corporate Development team in 2017. This background combined with his passion for bringing the music and entertainment content worlds closer together makes him a terrific fit for this new role.

Under Wayne’s leadership, our International Production team has been looking for new avenues to integrate music into our projects, whether featuring musical artists on our television shows or developing new formats with Sony Music. His experience will prove valuable as we build this global capability.

I’m truly excited to see where this new endeavor will lead SPT and to begin tapping into many opportunities to work alongside our colleagues at Sony Music.