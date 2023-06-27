Sony Music’s Distribution Company AWAL Launches in India and South Asia

Sony Music-owned music distribution company AWAL has launched in India and South Asia, following the acquisition of OKListen, a digital music platform for independent artists and record labels.

Based in Mumbai and supported by Sony Music India, AWAL will offer independent artists in the region a range of services including global marketing, creative, synch and brand partnerships, radio promotion and distribution as well as access to real-time music analytics.

Vijay Basrur, who founded OKListen in 2012 as India’s first homegrown digital distribution service, has been appointed head of India and South Asia, AWAL, reporting into Lonny Olinick, CEO of AWAL and Vinit Thakkar, managing director, Sony Music India.

OKListen works with more than 4,000 musicians across India, including leading independent artists The Local Train, When Chai Met Toast, Bipul Chettri and Sanam.

AWAL was set up to offer a modern approach to the traditional recording business, providing artists all the resources and expertise of a global label, while allowing them to retain ownership and control of their music. Internationally, the company’s roster ranges from rising artists to globally renowned acts, including Little Simz, JVKE, Tom Misch, deadmau5/Kx5, Disclosure, JPEGMAFIA, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Young the Giant, SBTRKT, Jungle and Lizzy McAlpine. It has offices in London, New York, Paris, Toronto, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Sydney and Berlin.

Olinick said: “The independent music community across the region is full of potential. Together with Vijay, I look forward to AWAL becoming a true creative hub for India and South Asia’s independent artists, with resources dedicated to developing careers that are committed to creator integrity and global success.”

Thakkar added: “AWAL alongside Sony Music, provides an exciting and comprehensive offering for artists at any stage of their career, putting the artist first and in control of their own future, and enabling more opportunities to showcase their music to fans around the world.”

Basrur said: “AWAL is already well known in the region for helping artists at any stage of their career. I look forward to bringing AWAL’s expertise and global reach to our creators and developing the next phase in their careers.”