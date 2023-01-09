Sony Music and Alamo Records CEO Todd Moscowitz Launch Santa Anna, New Artist And Label Services Company

Sony Music Entertainment and Alamo Records founder Todd Moscowitz have announced the launch of a new artist and label services company called Santa Anna.

Based in New York, the new company will be led by former Geffen Records GM Lee L’Heureux, who will also hold the newly created role of Alamo Records president, reporting to Moscowitz and working alongside Alamo COO Juliette Jones. Prior to his role at Geffen, L’Heureux was senior VP of rhythm, urban and hip-Hop promotion at Warner Records.

According to the announcement, the new company will “support entrepreneurs and assist artists in maximizing their creative potential and build their businesses.”

In making the announcement, Moscowitz said, “I’m excited for Lee to join the team and leverage his experience to create new opportunities for Alamo as well as launch the start of what will be an incredible journey for Santa Anna.”

“I’ve always admired Todd’s approach to the music industry, as well as his dedication to supporting artists and their distinct, creative visions,” said L’Heureux. “I’m honored for the opportunity and look forward to taking Alamo to the next level and carving out a path for Santa Anna.”

L’Heureux was named GM of Geffen in January of 2020 and helped to relaunch the Universal label, which has seen major success with Olivia Rodrigo. Alamo, which was affiliated with Universal at the time, used Geffen’s promotion staff at the time.

In June of 2021, Universal’s share of Alamo was acquired by Sony for around $125 million, with a total purchase of between $188 million and $225 million, according to Universal’s earnings report that year. The company, which was founded in 2016 as a joint venture with Universal by Moscowitz, previously a top exec at 300, Warner Music and Def Jam. Its top acts include Lil Durk, Rod Wave, Blackbear and Smokepurpp.