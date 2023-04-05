Snoop Dogg Exits FaZe Clan Following Gaming Company’s Stock Plummet

Snoop Dogg is no longer on the board of directors at the esports organization and lifestyle brand, Faze Clan.

In a filing, the company disclosed that Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, Jr., had resigned from his post on the board of directors “effective immediately.”

“Mr. Broadus’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its subsidiaries,” the statement noted. In a statement shared with Variety, FaZe Clan adds, “Our relationship with Snoop remains positive as we will continue a multi-year collaboration agreement between Snoop and FaZe. The FaZe Holdings Inc. Board of Directors will continue with 9 members. Please visit our website at investors.fazeclan.com for more information.”

The digital-native media, entertainment and esports platform had been on the up-and-up throughout the past several years with co-signs from celebrity “members” including the likes of Lil Yachty, NFL player Kyler Murray, LeBron James Jr. and Offset. In fact, Snoop Dogg repped the company onstage at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show by wearing a FaZe Clan-branded gold chain during the performance. He later announced that he had signed on as a member of its talent network and joined the board of directors.

According to a December 2022 report by Forbes, the company had reportedly agreed to give Snoop Dogg $1.9 million in stock and a spot on the company’s board of directors, along with $248,000 worth of stock each to his son and companies controlled by his spouse and his manager. In the same report, Forbes noted that the company’s stocks had begun to drop — falling below $1 — in January, following its transition into a publicly traded company.

Still, FaZe Clan has made several promotions across the company over the past few months, and before this year, had announced a three-year plan for its TV content, including a “Saturday Night Live”-style series for its Gen Z audience, which they detailed in an in-depth interview with Variety last April.