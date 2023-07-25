Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Concerts in Solidarity With Strikes

Snoop Dogg has announced the cancellation of his upcoming performances at the Hollywood Bowl, citing “uncertainty” amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The concerts were set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his 1993 debut studio album “Doggystyle,” produced by Dr. Dre.

While the performances by Snoop Dogg & Friends were originally postponed from June to Oct. 20 and 21 due to the writers strike, they have now been officially canceled, with the rapper affirming his solidarity with striking workers.

Snoop took to Instagram to announce the update, writing, “We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show.”

He went on, “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

While the Hollywood strikes do not prohibit music artists from performing, Snoop Dogg has been vocal for months about his solidarity with the actors and writers fighting for better contracts with the studios.

Speaking on a panel in May with Gamma’s Larry Jackson, Snoop Dogg criticized the system that leaves artists receiving unfair pay when their work is immensely popular on streaming services. “The writers are striking because [of] streaming, they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office,” Snoop said.

He continued to express his frustration during the panel. “I don’t understand how the fuck you get paid off of that shit. Somebody explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars?… That’s the main gripe with a lot of us artists is that we do major numbers… but it don’t add up to the money. Like, where the fuck is the money?”