Skrillex Drops New Single, ‘Rumble,’ With Fred Again and Flowdan

After a couple of online teases, Skrillex has dropped his first new music in many months with “Rumble,” a collaboration with fast-rising British artist-producers Fred Again and Flowdan. The song arrives via Skrillex’s long-running OWSLA label, distributed by Atlantic Records.

Along with the new music comes a new look: gone is Skrillex’s trademark long, curly hair and big glasses, replaced by a sleek beard and pulled-back hair.

While no prior official announcement of the collaborative track was made by any of the three artists, all three hinted at it, and online buzz gained momentum after Fred Again played the song during his stint of performances leading up to his recent Boiler Room debut — several unofficial versions of the song popped up on YouTube over the past few weeks.

Skrillex has kept a low profile over the past couple of years — he hasn’t released a new extended work since his 2019 EP “Show Tracks,” but guested on a pile of singles in 2021 with J Balvin, Justin Bieber and Don Toliver, Swae Lee and Siickbrain, Starrah and Four Tet, 100 Gecs and others — not to mention the double platinum duet with Jhay Cortez, “En Mi Cuarto.” However, he’s said to be sitting on a bounty of new material that will likely see release this year.