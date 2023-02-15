Skrillex, Fred Again, Four Tet to Play Pop-Up Concert at Madison Square Garden Saturday

Electronic-music titans Skrillex, Fred Again and Four Tet have announced that they will be performing live at New York’s Madison Square Garden this coming Saturday, Feb. 18.

Skrillex made the announcement on his Instagram account Wednesday; tickets appeared on Ticketmaster around the same time.

While the three have already played last-minute shows together at London venues such as Troxy and the Electric Ballroom, this show will be the first at a major venue. They have been working together on new music in New York and on Tuesday night sold out a special Valentine’s Day pop-up show at Good Room last night.

Skrillex released his single “Don’t Get Too Close,” featuring Bibi Bourelly, on Monday, and his new album “Quest for Fire” is set to drop on Friday. He teased the album’s guests — which include the above artists as well as Missy Elliott, Trippie Redd, Justin Bieber, Pink Pantheress, Chief Keef, Kid Cudi and others — on a billboard in Tokyo Tuesday.

His recent flurry of activity began early last month with “Rumble,” a collaboration with Fred Again and Flowdan.

Along with the new music, his first in many months, came a new look: gone is Skrillex’s trademark long, curly hair and big glasses, replaced by a sleek beard and pulled-back hair.

While no prior official announcement of the collaborative track was made by any of the three artists, all three hinted at it, and online buzz gained momentum after Fred Again played the song during his stint of performances leading up to his recent Boiler Room debut — several unofficial versions of the song popped up on YouTube over the past few weeks.

Skrillex has kept a low profile over the past couple of years — he hasn’t released a new extended work since his 2019 EP “Show Tracks,” but guested on a pile of singles in 2021 with J Balvin, Justin Bieber and Don Toliver, Swae Lee and Siickbrain, Starrah and Four Tet, 100 Gecs and others — not to mention the double platinum duet with Jhay Cortez, “En Mi Cuarto.”