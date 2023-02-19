Skrillex Surprise Drops New Album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’ During Madison Square Garden Show

Skrillex surprised fans on Saturday night by dropping “Don’t Get Too Close” (via Owsla/Atlantic), which arrived less than 24 hours after his LP “Quest for Fire.” The new set includes features from Yung Lean, Bladee, Chief Keef, Justin Bieber, PinkPantheress, Trippie Redd, Bibi Bourelly, Kid Cudi, and more.

The announcement came during the producer-DJ’s massive Madison Square Garden rave on Saturday night with Fred Again and Four Tet. According to a press release, bootleg CDs of the album were handed out at the event that will not be available anywhere else.

The show, and his back-to-back full-length releases, mark the conclusion of a jam-packed week of activity for Skrillex that kicked off with a Valentine’s Day pop-up in New York’s Good Room and concluded with a massive MSG pre-party in the middle of Times Square for the Lot Radio on Feb. 17.

Just played a pre party for our Madison Square Garden show in a school bus in Time Square 🫶🔥@fredagainagain1 @FourTet



Big shout to @TheLotRadio and their amazing team for making this happen to last minute !!!



So much love in the air pic.twitter.com/wXxLrjA8Nh — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 17, 2023

Skrillex began ramping up his release schedule following the January debut of “Rumble,” a collaboration with Fred Again and Flowdan. He followed with singles “Don’t Get Too Close,” featuring Bibi Bourelly, “Way Back” featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, along with his and Bladee’s “Real Spring,” among others.

The 15-song “Quest for Fire” arrived on Feb. 17 and included features by Missy Elliott, Swae Lee, Pete Wentz, and more. It marked his first full-length release since 2014’s “Recess.”

“Don’t Get Too Close” Tracklist

1.) Skrillex & Bobby Raps, “Don’t Leave Me Like This”

2.) Skrillex, Pink Pantheress & Trippie Redd, “Way Back”

3.) Skrillex & BEAM, “Selecta”

4.) Skrillex, Yung Lean & Bladee, “Ceremony”

5.) Skrillex & Bladee, “Real Spring”

6.) Skrillex & Kid Cudi, “Summer Time”

7.) Skrillex, Corbin & Chief Keef, “Bad For Me”

8.) Skrillex, Prentiss & Anthony Green, “3am”

9.) Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver, “Don’t Go”

10.) Skrillex, Sonny Moore & Bibi Bourelly, “Don’t Get Too Close”

11.) Skrillex & Swae Lee, “Mixed Signals”

12.) Skrillex & Bibi Bourelly, “Painting Rainbows”