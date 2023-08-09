Singer-Songwriter Ivan Cornejo Signs With Interscope After Bidding War

Ivan Cornejo, one of the young singer-songwriters fueling regional Mexican music’s resurgence, has signed with Interscope Records.

The 19-year-old southern California native was at the center of a major label bidding war after selling out his recently-announced Terapia Tour which is set to hit cities like New York, Las Vegas and Houston, with additional dates in Mexico. The trek kicked off in Chicago, and most recently included a stop at Lollapalooza.

“At Interscope we have always been attracted to artists who move culture, and Ivan has already proven he is on that path,” said John Janick, chairman and chief executive officer of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. “He is absolutely one of the most exciting new artists in music and we are looking forward to working with him and his team on the next chapter of his incredible career.”

The multi-platinum-selling artist first gained recognition with his heart-aching viral ballad “Esta Dañada,” which launched Cornejo onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Cornejo recently released “Aquí Te Espero,” his first track in nearly seven months. His last full-length record was the deluxe version of “Dañado,” released in December 2022 via Manzana Records. The album yielded such streaming favorites as “La Curiosidad” and “Perro Abandonado.”

“I am really excited to begin this new chapter of my career,” added Cornejo in a statement. “It’s been a long road even though my career is young and we have built a really strong foundation up until now. I am looking forward to working with John and Nir and the entire team at Interscope to continue to build and take my project to the next level.”

Cornejo was represented in the deal by Josh Binder of Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder, LLP as well as Richard Vega and Richard Lom of WME.

Pictured above (L-R): Richard Lom, WME; Nir Seroussi, executive VP of Interscope Records; Ivan Cornejo; Pamela Cornejo (Manager); John Janick, Chairman and CEO Interscope Geffen A&M; Richard Vega, WME.