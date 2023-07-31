Sinead O’Connor Memoir ‘Rememberings’ Tops Bestseller List Following Beloved Singer’s Death

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Sinead O’Connor’s 2021 memoir “Rememberings” has jumped to to the top of bestseller lists following the beloved pop star’s death last week. The Irish singer, best known for her hit single “Nothing Compares 2 U,” was found “unresponsive” at her home in London on Wednesday morning. She was 56.

O’Connor’s revelatory memoir recasts the story of her controversial and and acclaimed career from her own perspective. The singer rose to rapid fame in the late 1980s and ’90s with a string of gold records, and soaring to pop stardom with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” whose music video stars O’Connor with her signature buzzed head.

However, the singer’s fate took a rapid turn in 1992, when she stared down a camera on the stage of “Saturday Night Live” and tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II. The moment of protest, seen by millions, all but killed her career.

But O’ Connor felt differently: “I feel that having a No. 1 record derailed my career,” she writes in the book, “and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track.”

In “Rememberings,” O’Connor also traces her life before the spotlight, starting with her troubled childhood in Dublin marked by a dysfunctional and abusive family life. After discovering Bob Dylan from her older brother, she escaped into music and found her way to local Irish bands. Later in the book, we see O’Connor completing her first album while eight months pregnant and spending her early 20s on the grungy streets of the East Village.

In addition to her memoir, O’Connor’s life story was also recounted in Katheryn Ferguson’s 2022 documentary “Nothing Compares,” currently available to stream on Hulu. Following her death, Ferguson spoke to Variety about O’Connor’s legacy and the unfinished album she left behind.

“We’re not trying to make a grand statement that she’s changed the country, but you can bet your boots that the young people, the young activists that have gone on to change the country were hugely influenced by her, and her using her voice to speak out for the injustices that she witnessed,” Ferguson told Variety.

