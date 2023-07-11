‘Sinatra the Musical,’ Set to Premiere in U.K., Casts Tony Winner Matt Doyle as Ol’ Blue Eyes

Will he turn an audience of 2023 theatergoers into screaming bobbysoxxers? That remains to be seen, but a bio-musical about the life of Frank Sinatra, “Sinatra the Musical,” has found an actor to play the late superstar in a premiere production set to open in the U.K. in just over two months. Tony winner Matt Doyle landed the prize role of Ol’ Blue Eyes in the show, opening in Birmingham Sept. 28 for a tryout run of just over a month.

The musical is being presented by Birmingham Rep in association with Universal Media Group Theatrical and Frank Sinatra Enterprises, with an eye, obviously, toward a life far beyond England. Michele Anthony, executive VP of Universal Music Group), and Bruce Resnikoff, president-CEO of Universal Music Enterprise, are producing on behalf of Universal Music Group Theatrical.

Doyle picked up the 2022 Tony for best featured actor in a musical, as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, for his performance in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” Doyle’s other Broadway credits include “The Book of Mormon” (in a lead role), “Spring Awakening,” “War Horse” and a revival of “Bye Bye Birdie.” He also performs at pops concerts with symphonies and has a recurring solo show produced in New York City.

“‘Sinatra’ is the first book musical to take an honest look at my father’s life,” said Tina Sinatra in a statement, “so the question people kept asking — who could possibly play him? From the moment Matt Doyle swaggered into the audition room, he owned the role. Not only did he naturally possess Frank’s warmth and charm, Matt understood my father’s complexities. And once he began to sing, we knew we had found our Frank. In addition to his extraordinary talent, Matt also possesses an intuitive sensitivity about life that will help reveal the man behind the legend. I can’t wait to see him in the role at Birmingham Rep in the fall. I know Dad will be proud of him.”

The musical is described as including more than 25 of Sinatra’s signature songs, as performed by 20 actors and 17 musicians. It begins in 1942 and covers his marriage to his wife, Nancy, as well as paramour Ava Gardner and various family relationships.