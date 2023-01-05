Shania Twain Says ‘Giddy Up’ With New Dance-Fueled Music Video

Shania Twain has released a new music video for “Giddy Up!,” the third single from her forthcoming sixth studio album “Queen Of Me,” to be released on Feb. 3 via Republic Records.

The cheery single’s catchy and fun chorus receives a matching dance number in the song’s visual treatment where the track’s listening versatility is put on display in scenes filmed at a restaurant, a bar, a grocery store and a car shop where Twain plays a frustrated lead mechanic who just can’t seem to get her workers to stop dancing.

According to Twain, the tagline “Giddy Up!” is purposefully reminiscent of her beloved and famed “Let’s Go Girls!” catchphrase from her massive 1999 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!,'” she explained in the music video’s official press release. “These lines come to me when I’m thinking about how to put a little ‘pep in my step.’ I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say ‘Let’s get ready for some fun!'”

The video also includes scenes of spectators recording the chorus’ dance — possibly a nod to social media apps like TikTok which make use of similar dance trends to market new releases and to connect with new audiences. After Twain joined Harry Styles during his 2022 Coachella set, she reminisced about her connection to younger fans specifically, and described the experience as “surreal.”

“There’s so many young people [Styles’] age and even younger that I guess, as becoming adults, started expressing it. And it was only then that I started realizing that, wow, even in my show, certain days of the week there’d be so many college students. And I’d be thinking, ‘Where are they coming from? I haven’t been on tour in so long. No new music in so long,’” she said.

In September Twain dropped her new album’s first single, and her first new release in five years, entitled “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was followed up with the melodious “Last Day Of Summer.” Also last year, Twain announced she would be embarking on a 70-date tour — one of the biggest treks of her 30-year career — across North America and Europe. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Talk, and Tinelle Townes will be joining the country popstar on select dates throughout the tour.

Additionally, Twain and Live Nation will be donating $1 of every tour ticket purchase to the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse, an organization that aims to provide supportive services for children in times of crisis and economic hardship.

“Queen of Me” will be Twain’s debut on her new label home, Republic Nashville, and marks her first full-length studio effort since 2017. See the album’s full tracklist below.

“Queen of Me”

Giddy Up!

Brand New

Waking Up Dreaming

BEST Friend

Pretty Liar

Inhale/Exhale AIR

Last Day of Summer

Queen of Me

Got It Good

Number One

Not Just A Girl

The Hardest Stone