Shakira to Receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at VMAs

Grammy-winning singer Shakira will become the first South American artist to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the channel’s Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. The singer will also perform at the ceremony, which is presented by Toyota and will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The four-time VMA winner received four nods this year for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (twice) and “Artist of the Year.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

PERFORMERS: Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids, with more to be announced.

NOMINATIONS: Taylor Swift (8) leads, closely followed by SZA (6), Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith (5 each), and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira (4 each).

VOTING: Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the highly-coveted “Video of the Year,” presented by Burger King®, by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, September 1st; voting for “Best New Artist” will remain active into the show on Tuesday, September 12th. Nominations for social categories including “Group of the Year” and “Song of Summer” presented by M&M’S®, will be announced at a later date.